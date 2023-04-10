Las mejores fotos y vídeos de la Semana Santa de Salamanca

Estas celebraciones religiosas llenaron las calles salmantinas de visitantes
Durante diez días en Salamanca se han sucedido las procesiones en una Semana Santa marcada por el buen tiempo y la respuesta multitudinaria del público. En los siguientes enlaces puedes ver los VÍDEOS y GALERÍAS DE FOTOS de todos estos desfiles.
TRASLADO DE LA IMAGEN DEL CRISTO DE LA LIBERACIÓN
COFRADÍA PENITENCIAL DEL ROSARIO
JESÚS DESPOJADO DE SUS VESTIDURAS Y MARÍA SANTÍSIMA DE LA CARIDAD Y DEL CONSUELO
PROCESIÓN CRISTO DE LOS DOCTRINOS
HERMANDAD UNIVERSITARIA y PROMESA DEL SILENCIO
JESÚS FLAGELADO Y NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LAS LÁGRIMAS
HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO DEL AMOR Y DE LA PAZ
CRISTO DE LA BUENA MUERTE, NUESTRO PADRE JESÚS DE LA PASIÓN, NTRA. SRA. DE LOS DOLORES Y NTRA. SRA. DE LA ESPERANZA
NUESTRO PADRE JESÚS NAZARENO Y SANTO ENTIERRO
LA ORACIÓN EN EL HUERTO DE LOS OLIVOS
JESÚS RESCATADO Y NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LAS ANGUSTIAS
CRISTO DEL AMOR Y DE LA PAZ. (SECCIÓN DEL SANTÍSIMO CRISTO DE LA LIBERACIÓN)
PROCESIÓN NTRA. SRA. DE LA ALEGRÍA
Fotos y vídeos de David Sañudo