Lunes, 10 de abril de 2023
Volver Salamanca RTV al Día
Las mejores fotos y vídeos de la Semana Santa de Salamanca
Comarcas
X
resumen de los desfiles

Las mejores fotos y vídeos de la Semana Santa de Salamanca

Compartir en Facebook
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en WhatsApp
LOCAL
Actualizado 10/04/2023 09:05
César García

Estas celebraciones religiosas llenaron las calles salmantinas de visitantes

Durante diez días en Salamanca se han sucedido las procesiones en una Semana Santa marcada por el buen tiempo y la respuesta multitudinaria del público. En los siguientes enlaces puedes ver los VÍDEOS y GALERÍAS DE FOTOS de todos estos desfiles.

Viernes de Dolores, 31 de marzo

PROCESIÓN VIA MATRIS

TRASLADO DE LA IMAGEN DEL CRISTO DE LA LIBERACIÓN

Sábado de Pasión, 1 de abril

COFRADÍA PENITENCIAL DEL ROSARIO

CRISTO DE LA HUMILDAD

Domingo de Ramos, 2 de abril

JESÚS AMIGO DE LOS NIÑOS

JESÚS DEL PERDÓN

JESÚS DESPOJADO DE SUS VESTIDURAS Y MARÍA SANTÍSIMA DE LA CARIDAD Y DEL CONSUELO

Lunes Santo, 3 de abril

PROCESIÓN CRISTO DE LOS DOCTRINOS

Martes Santo, 4 de abril

HERMANDAD UNIVERSITARIA y PROMESA DEL SILENCIO

Miércoles Santo, 5 de abril

JESÚS FLAGELADO Y NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LAS LÁGRIMAS

Jueves Santo, 6 de abril

CRISTO YACENTE

JESÚS DEL VÍA CRUCIS

CRISTO DE LA AGONÍA

HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO DEL AMOR Y DE LA PAZ

Viernes Santo, 7 de abril

CRISTO DE LA BUENA MUERTE, NUESTRO PADRE JESÚS DE LA PASIÓN, NTRA. SRA. DE LOS DOLORES Y NTRA. SRA. DE LA ESPERANZA

ACTO DEL DESDENDIMIENTO

NUESTRO PADRE JESÚS NAZARENO Y SANTO ENTIERRO

LA ORACIÓN EN EL HUERTO DE LOS OLIVOS

JESÚS RESCATADO Y NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LAS ANGUSTIAS

Sábado Santo, 8 de abril

LA SOLEDAD

CRISTO DEL AMOR Y DE LA PAZ. (SECCIÓN DEL SANTÍSIMO CRISTO DE LA LIBERACIÓN)

HERMANDAD DEL SILENCIO

Domingo de Resurreción, 9 de abril

PROCESIÓN NTRA. SRA. DE LA ALEGRÍA

PROCESIÓN DE JESUS RESUCITADO

PROCESIÓN DEL ENCUENTRO

Fotos y vídeos de David Sañudo

Comentarios...