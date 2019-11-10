Domingo, 10 de noviembre de 2019
Las Arribes al día

Miguel Corral

TODOS LOS RESULTADOS DE LA COMARCA DE VITIGUDINO

El PP recupera parte del voto perdido en el mes de abril mientras Cs se desploma y el PSOE paga la factura de Cataluña

VOX sale como gran triunfador en los 55 pueblos del partido jurisdiccional mientras UP sigue la tendencia a la baja como en el resto de España

El PP recupera parte de su electorado en Vitigudino / CORRAL

Los resultados electorales en los 55 municipios de la comarca de Vitigudino tienen como francos ganadores al PP y a VOX, el primero tras lograr recuperar parte del voto perdido en abril al sumar 4.055 votos, casi un 10% más que hace seis meses, mientras que VOX se coloca como tercera fuerza con 1.489 votos, un 30% más que el 28 de abril

En el otro lado de la balanza, al PSOE le pasa factura su gestión de los altercados en Cataluña, especialmente, pues ha pasado de 3.025 votos obtenidos en abril a los 2.879 de este 10 de noviembre, algo más de un 5% menos. Pero el gran perdedor sin duda de estas elecciones ha sido el partido de Albert Rivera, que paga de forma muy severa sus pactos con el PP y VOX. Cs ha pasado de 1.828 votos obtenidos en abril a 693 sufragios, un descenso de  más del 250%.

Por localidades, cabe destacar la subida del PP en Vitigudino respecto a las elecciones del 28A al sumar 613 votos frente a los 549 de hace seis meses, un número –en cualquier caso- muy alejado aún de comicios anteriores, pero que como en el resto del país, estaría relacionado con un trasvase del voto a VOX.

     

10N

         

28A

    
 

PP

PSOE

VOX

CS

UP

  

PP

PSOE

CS

UP

VOX

TOTAL COMARCA DE VITIGUDINO

                      

AHIGAL DE LOS ACEITEROS

40

19

11

2

1

  

41

21

9

2

8

AHIGAL DE VILLARINO

12

3

2

0

1

  

13

3

1

2

0

ALDEADÁVILA DE LA RIBERA

245

299

90

58

35

  

242

311

118

56

112

BAÑOBÁREZ

83

59

30

19

4

  

69

68

44

10

30

BARCEO

18

2

5

1

    

17

2

5

0

6

BARRUECOPARDO

126

77

46

30

23

  

118

85

72

17

36

BERMELLAR

38

18

16

2

1

  

36

26

10

3

6

BOGAJO

45

20

16

9

2

  

49

20

17

3

6

BRINCONES

19

8

6

1

3

  

20

7

10

1

3

CABEZA DEL CABALLO

82

51

25

5

2

  

87

44

31

6

16

CEREZAL DE PEÑAHORCADA

31

2

4

19

1

  

31

2

24

0

1

CERRALBO

54

22

15

5

1

  

56

23

17

5

16

CIPÉREZ

73

39

34

6

4

  

72

38

38

10

14

CUBO DE DON SANCHO (EL)

97

125

33

10

5

  

86

139

51

11

35

ENCINASOLA DE LOS COMENDADORES

63

14

28

13

1

  

54

16

23

2

ESPADAÑA

16

3

4

2

    

15

2

3

0

6

FREGENEDA (LA)

79

83

19

4

20

  

88

92

12

23

13

FUENTELIANTE

41

4

8

2

1

  

46

5

9

1

3

GUADRAMIRO

57

12

16

8

0

  

61

11

11

3

13

HINOJOSA DE DUERO

135

129

69

15

17

  

143

147

59

23

38

IRUELOS

14

3

3

2

0

  

7

2

7

0

4

LUMBRALES

326

322

133

85

49

  

338

348

164

68

119

MASUECO

85

51

20

15

5

  

77

58

32

5

22

MIEZA

82

38

13

4

1

  

77

31

24

3

8

MILANO (EL)

32

15

7

1

1

  

37

13

5

0

9

MORONTA

26

12

7

2

2

  

29

7

2

7

6

OLMEDO DE CAMACES

34

27

7

4

2

  

22

31

7

6

9

PEÑA (LA)

40

10

12

3

    

38

8

13

0

11

PERALEJOS DE ABAJO

59

17

28

6

5

  

54

19

27

5

13

PERALEJOS DE ARRIBA

13

8

2

2

2

  

13

10

3

1

1

PEREÑA DE LA RIBERA

51

112

29

6

13

  

63

104

37

13

11

POZOS DE HINOJO

19

5

7

2

2

  

19

7

4

4

5

PUERTAS

32

3

15

1

    

38

4

6

0

12

REDONDA (LA)

24

6

9

2

3

  

22

10

8

5

11

SALDEANA

27

33

5

1

1

  

27

28

5

0

7

SAN FELICES DE LOS GALLEGOS

101

92

48

11

17

  

103

82

32

19

35

SANCHÓN DE LA RIBERA

29

9

6

1

1

  

25

7

4

1

3

SAUCELLE

59

44

35

16

4

  

59

44

42

3

31

SOBRADILLO

69

47

15

13

8

  

52

45

31

13

17

TRABANCA

36

36

12

4

21

  

34

46

9

25

7

TREMEDAL DE TORMES

14

1

11

      

18

0

8

1

9

VALDERRODRIGO

54

7

26

16

    

46

7

40

0

21

VALSALABROSO

50

17

23

4

2

  

52

17

15

0

17

VÍDOLA (LA)

30

11

9

3

    

35

12

14

1

6

VILLAR DE PERALONSO

50

39

26

13

3

  

48

46

33

7

13

VILLAR DE SAMANIEGO

32

6

9

5

1

  

31

10

12

3

5

VILLARES DE YELTES

34

31

12

2

1

  

33

32

3

1

11

VILLARINO DE LOS AIRES

208

175

61

35

18

  

188

171

88

25

53

VILLARMUERTO

17

8

3

1

2

  

15

7

1

3

4

VILLASBUENAS

77

29

20

13

    

72

30

26

1

15

VILLAVIEJA DE YELTES

118

209

45

29

35

  

90

235

95

45

46

VILVESTRE

126

56

43

35

10

  

128

51

75

18

32

VITIGUDINO

613

343

269

121

53

  

549

381

354

80

193

YECLA DE YELTES

73

45

25

21

5

  

59

44

42

4

24

ZARZA DE PUMAREDA (LA)

47

23

17

3

2

  

35

16

19

3

17
                       

Total comarca de Vitigudino

4.055

2.879

1.489

693

391

  

3.877

3.025

1.828

569

1.171
 

PP

PSOE

VOX

CS

UP

  

PP

PSOE

CS

UP

VOX
     

10N

          

28A

    

Total provincia de Salamanca

66.179

55.568

34.427

16.327

13.065

  

60.154

59.331

43.580

16.575

34.327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 