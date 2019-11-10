VOX sale como gran triunfador en los 55 pueblos del partido jurisdiccional mientras UP sigue la tendencia a la baja como en el resto de España
El PP recupera parte del voto perdido en el mes de abril mientras Cs se desploma y el PSOE paga la factura de Cataluña
Los resultados electorales en los 55 municipios de la comarca de Vitigudino tienen como francos ganadores al PP y a VOX, el primero tras lograr recuperar parte del voto perdido en abril al sumar 4.055 votos, casi un 10% más que hace seis meses, mientras que VOX se coloca como tercera fuerza con 1.489 votos, un 30% más que el 28 de abril
En el otro lado de la balanza, al PSOE le pasa factura su gestión de los altercados en Cataluña, especialmente, pues ha pasado de 3.025 votos obtenidos en abril a los 2.879 de este 10 de noviembre, algo más de un 5% menos. Pero el gran perdedor sin duda de estas elecciones ha sido el partido de Albert Rivera, que paga de forma muy severa sus pactos con el PP y VOX. Cs ha pasado de 1.828 votos obtenidos en abril a 693 sufragios, un descenso de más del 250%.
Por localidades, cabe destacar la subida del PP en Vitigudino respecto a las elecciones del 28A al sumar 613 votos frente a los 549 de hace seis meses, un número –en cualquier caso- muy alejado aún de comicios anteriores, pero que como en el resto del país, estaría relacionado con un trasvase del voto a VOX.
|
10N
|
28A
|
PP
|
PSOE
|
VOX
|
CS
|
UP
|
PP
|
PSOE
|
CS
|
UP
|
VOX
|
TOTAL COMARCA DE VITIGUDINO
|
AHIGAL DE LOS ACEITEROS
|
40
|
19
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
41
|
21
|
9
|
2
|
8
|
AHIGAL DE VILLARINO
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
13
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
ALDEADÁVILA DE LA RIBERA
|
245
|
299
|
90
|
58
|
35
|
242
|
311
|
118
|
56
|
112
|
BAÑOBÁREZ
|
83
|
59
|
30
|
19
|
4
|
69
|
68
|
44
|
10
|
30
|
BARCEO
|
18
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
17
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
6
|
BARRUECOPARDO
|
126
|
77
|
46
|
30
|
23
|
118
|
85
|
72
|
17
|
36
|
BERMELLAR
|
38
|
18
|
16
|
2
|
1
|
36
|
26
|
10
|
3
|
6
|
BOGAJO
|
45
|
20
|
16
|
9
|
2
|
49
|
20
|
17
|
3
|
6
|
BRINCONES
|
19
|
8
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
20
|
7
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
CABEZA DEL CABALLO
|
82
|
51
|
25
|
5
|
2
|
87
|
44
|
31
|
6
|
16
|
CEREZAL DE PEÑAHORCADA
|
31
|
2
|
4
|
19
|
1
|
31
|
2
|
24
|
0
|
1
|
CERRALBO
|
54
|
22
|
15
|
5
|
1
|
56
|
23
|
17
|
5
|
16
|
CIPÉREZ
|
73
|
39
|
34
|
6
|
4
|
72
|
38
|
38
|
10
|
14
|
CUBO DE DON SANCHO (EL)
|
97
|
125
|
33
|
10
|
5
|
86
|
139
|
51
|
11
|
35
|
ENCINASOLA DE LOS COMENDADORES
|
63
|
14
|
28
|
13
|
1
|
54
|
16
|
23
|
2
|
ESPADAÑA
|
16
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
15
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
FREGENEDA (LA)
|
79
|
83
|
19
|
4
|
20
|
88
|
92
|
12
|
23
|
13
|
FUENTELIANTE
|
41
|
4
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
46
|
5
|
9
|
1
|
3
|
GUADRAMIRO
|
57
|
12
|
16
|
8
|
0
|
61
|
11
|
11
|
3
|
13
|
HINOJOSA DE DUERO
|
135
|
129
|
69
|
15
|
17
|
143
|
147
|
59
|
23
|
38
|
IRUELOS
|
14
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
LUMBRALES
|
326
|
322
|
133
|
85
|
49
|
338
|
348
|
164
|
68
|
119
|
MASUECO
|
85
|
51
|
20
|
15
|
5
|
77
|
58
|
32
|
5
|
22
|
MIEZA
|
82
|
38
|
13
|
4
|
1
|
77
|
31
|
24
|
3
|
8
|
MILANO (EL)
|
32
|
15
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
37
|
13
|
5
|
0
|
9
|
MORONTA
|
26
|
12
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
29
|
7
|
2
|
7
|
6
|
OLMEDO DE CAMACES
|
34
|
27
|
7
|
4
|
2
|
22
|
31
|
7
|
6
|
9
|
PEÑA (LA)
|
40
|
10
|
12
|
3
|
38
|
8
|
13
|
0
|
11
|
PERALEJOS DE ABAJO
|
59
|
17
|
28
|
6
|
5
|
54
|
19
|
27
|
5
|
13
|
PERALEJOS DE ARRIBA
|
13
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
13
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
PEREÑA DE LA RIBERA
|
51
|
112
|
29
|
6
|
13
|
63
|
104
|
37
|
13
|
11
|
POZOS DE HINOJO
|
19
|
5
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
19
|
7
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
PUERTAS
|
32
|
3
|
15
|
1
|
38
|
4
|
6
|
0
|
12
|
REDONDA (LA)
|
24
|
6
|
9
|
2
|
3
|
22
|
10
|
8
|
5
|
11
|
SALDEANA
|
27
|
33
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
27
|
28
|
5
|
0
|
7
|
SAN FELICES DE LOS GALLEGOS
|
101
|
92
|
48
|
11
|
17
|
103
|
82
|
32
|
19
|
35
|
SANCHÓN DE LA RIBERA
|
29
|
9
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
25
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
SAUCELLE
|
59
|
44
|
35
|
16
|
4
|
59
|
44
|
42
|
3
|
31
|
SOBRADILLO
|
69
|
47
|
15
|
13
|
8
|
52
|
45
|
31
|
13
|
17
|
TRABANCA
|
36
|
36
|
12
|
4
|
21
|
34
|
46
|
9
|
25
|
7
|
TREMEDAL DE TORMES
|
14
|
1
|
11
|
18
|
0
|
8
|
1
|
9
|
VALDERRODRIGO
|
54
|
7
|
26
|
16
|
46
|
7
|
40
|
0
|
21
|
VALSALABROSO
|
50
|
17
|
23
|
4
|
2
|
52
|
17
|
15
|
0
|
17
|
VÍDOLA (LA)
|
30
|
11
|
9
|
3
|
35
|
12
|
14
|
1
|
6
|
VILLAR DE PERALONSO
|
50
|
39
|
26
|
13
|
3
|
48
|
46
|
33
|
7
|
13
|
VILLAR DE SAMANIEGO
|
32
|
6
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
31
|
10
|
12
|
3
|
5
|
VILLARES DE YELTES
|
34
|
31
|
12
|
2
|
1
|
33
|
32
|
3
|
1
|
11
|
VILLARINO DE LOS AIRES
|
208
|
175
|
61
|
35
|
18
|
188
|
171
|
88
|
25
|
53
|
VILLARMUERTO
|
17
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
15
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
VILLASBUENAS
|
77
|
29
|
20
|
13
|
72
|
30
|
26
|
1
|
15
|
VILLAVIEJA DE YELTES
|
118
|
209
|
45
|
29
|
35
|
90
|
235
|
95
|
45
|
46
|
VILVESTRE
|
126
|
56
|
43
|
35
|
10
|
128
|
51
|
75
|
18
|
32
|
VITIGUDINO
|
613
|
343
|
269
|
121
|
53
|
549
|
381
|
354
|
80
|
193
|
YECLA DE YELTES
|
73
|
45
|
25
|
21
|
5
|
59
|
44
|
42
|
4
|
24
|
ZARZA DE PUMAREDA (LA)
|
47
|
23
|
17
|
3
|
2
|
35
|
16
|
19
|
3
|
17
|
Total comarca de Vitigudino
|
4.055
|
2.879
|
1.489
|
693
|
391
|
3.877
|
3.025
|
1.828
|
569
|
1.171
|
PP
|
PSOE
|
VOX
|
CS
|
UP
|
PP
|
PSOE
|
CS
|
UP
|
VOX
|
10N
|
28A
|
Total provincia de Salamanca
|
66.179
|
55.568
|
34.427
|
16.327
|
13.065
|
60.154
|
59.331
|
43.580
|
16.575
|
34.327
|
